Hawke's Bay Police's burnout blitz: 176 vehicles impounded in three months

Police have impounded 176 vehicles across Hawke's Bay in the past three months in relation to a number of driving offences. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay police officers have impounded 176 vehicles in the region in the past three months, a blitz they say sends a strong message about the consequences of reckless and unsafe driving.

Between January 1 and March 21, 176 vehicles were impounded in relation to repeat drink driving, street racing and burnouts, and driving while disqualified or forbidden offences across the region.

This type of offending can result in an automatic 28-day impoundment, as well as fees for towage and storage, and a court appearance.

The blitz was first revealed in January when police told Hawke's Bay Today they had no intention of letting up on drivers after impounding 35 vehicles over a two-week period.

This included a BMW, a Mazda 323, Holdens, Falcons, utes, and "older and newer" vehicles impounded, with at least 12 not allowed back on the road without new warrants of fitness.

Senior Sergeant Mark Clayton said police would not hesitate to impound vehicles of driver's who put themselves, their passengers and other road users at risk of serious injury or even death.

"We're working closely with local councils and other community groups to address this behaviour but we can't do it alone."

Police would act on information provided to help ensure all road users felt safe, he said.

Clayton encouraged anyone who witnessed dangerous driving to call 105 with the time, location and the vehicle's registration.

People could also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.