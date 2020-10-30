Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Historic HB: Dallimore the stand-out performer

4 minutes to read

There was an Hawaiian theme for this Tin Hat production. Credit: Napier RSA

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Michael Fowler

The first Tin Hat Club began in Wellington in 1933, and was a social club of ex-servicemen from World War I who held social gatherings called Tattoos and put on concert parties in the Wellington

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.