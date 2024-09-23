Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Ōmarunui Landfill: Hawke’s Bay’s largest dump set to accept 4000 tonnes of Wairoa’s solid waste per annum for three years

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Rubbish being compacted at Omarunui Landfill in 2020. Photo / Warren Buckland

Rubbish being compacted at Omarunui Landfill in 2020. Photo / Warren Buckland

Plans that will see Wairoa’s excess waste trucked to Hawke’s Bay’s largest landfill on a temporary basis to ease the burden caused by flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle are one step closer to being firmed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today