The letters include a “sincere apology” but also state “by law [the] council needs to recoup the money” owed to it.

Methods of payment to the council can include a lump sum, a payment plan or a third option. The council is meeting on Wednesday to consider a new policy to create the third option.

If that new policy passes (which would require public consultation), it will allow a homeowner to postpone payment until they next sell their house, even if that is decades in the future.

“Our council recently discovered a faulty process for recalculating direct debit payments of rates that dates back to 2018,” Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis said.

“This error impacts those who pay by direct debit and receive a rates rebate.

“We take full responsibility and, as mayor, I want to offer a heartfelt personal apology.”

The Rates Rebate Scheme provides a subsidy for low-income earners to help cover their annual rates bill, and ratepayers can opt to pay rates using direct debit.

The aforementioned Dannevirke homeowner and beneficiary told Hawke’s Bay Today she opened her letter on Sunday.

“They just want to start whacking an extra $50 off me every week,” she said, regarding a payment plan highlighted in her letter.

“As a beneficiary, that’s a hell of a lot to take off someone... that is my grocery money.”

She has been paying rates via direct debit for years and was shocked to learn of the error.

“I am sick of this airy-fairy apology stuff from the mayor,” she said.

“It just doesn’t cut it. I mean, [in terms of] accounting at a council – it is just not good enough.”

She said she would sit down with a council representative at a drop-in session this week and wanted to see for herself a breakdown of the figures.

Of the $400,340 owed to the council, 321 homeowners owe from as little as one cent to up to as much as $6747.42.

Of the $146,758 the council owes to ratepayers, 281 homeowners are owed between one cent and $3983.55.

The council is investigating how the faulty process occurred to ensure the error does not happen again.

There are just over 10,000 ratepayers across the Tararua district.

Drop-in sessions are being held for impacted ratepayers and you can also contact TDC on (06) 374 4080 if you want further information.

