Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Tararua Council error means over 300 homeowners get surprise bill

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
Residents in Dannevirke are among those who have been billed for the council mistake. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Residents in Dannevirke are among those who have been billed for the council mistake. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hundreds of low-income homeowners in the Tararua District have been hit with a surprise hefty bill due to a long-running council error.

Tararua District Council (TDC) is asking 321 homeowners to pay, in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today