“You’ve gone another step further, which is allowed for, that whatever the outcome of that election, or that referendum, that the term will continue until the 2028 election.”

He said that the relationship between Māori and the council had been enhanced by having a Māori ward.

“I hope you’ve seen some of the benefits like we have, and one of the benefits is that we have greater confidence in the council.”

Paewai reflected on the fact that Māori traditionally hadn’t been good at participating, but the Māori ward had given local Māori the confidence to approach the council with issues they may have.

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua chairman Hayden Hape said he wanted to acknowledge the previous council for making the right decision to have a Māori ward in 2021.

He said he wasn’t asking for more.

“We have already made a decision in this whare as leaders on the day that we accept the Māori ward at this table, and we are here as Ngāti Kahungunu whanau, Rangitāne whānau... to reaffirm that we will honour the decision we made on that day and continue moving into the future. Collectively,” Hape said.

“We’ve seen what we can do in Covid, we’ve seen what we can do in [Cyclone] Gabrielle, and we can see what we can do out on the sports field together.”

Several of the councillors spoke in favour of the motion, but two spoke against it.

Councillor Mike Long said he didn’t understand why the people who had spoken in the public forum hadn’t stood for council.

“A number of people that are here in this room could have stood for council and also been voted in... and so I don’t see any need for this... seat.”

Councillor Alison Franklin disagreed with Long and said it was naive to suggest it was easy for anyone to be elected to council.

“I think that it’s been a challenge for many year and I believe that in providing a Māori ward you get that representation around this table,” Franklin said.

Councillor Peter Johns said he had opposed the motion in 2021, primarily because he felt most Māori in the district wouldn’t have had the opportunity to vote.

However, he would support the current motion, agreeing with the comment that it was difficult for Māori to be elected.

“I think [the seat] does provide an opportunity for Māori to have a view which we strongly endorse on council,” Johns said.

Councillor Scott Gilmore said he felt there was a misconception that a Māori ward councillor was “somehow appointed”.

“They are elected, just like everyone else, with a similar proportionality to every other ward.”

Māori ward councillor Naioma Chase said the Māori ward seat provided the council’s commitment to the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi by ensuring Māori representation and influence in local governance.

She said Māori constituted 27% of the district’s population and deserved a dedicated representation.

“This population represents a vibrant community with unique cultures, and a Māori seat is critical to ensure these elements are effectively represented here in local governments.

“Disestablishing or not wanting this seat could lead to several negative consequences. It might erode trust between Māori communities and council by signalling a disregard for their roles and contributions, reduce engagement by underrepresented Māori voices and increase inequities by neglecting the specific needs and perspective of Māori residents, potentially resulting in decisions that disadvantage them,” Chase said.

Councillor Steve Wallace also chose not to support the motion, saying it was a hard decision but he had to stick with his core values.