Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay’s top first XV teams tune up for the business end of the season

Doug Laing
By
4 mins to read
Napier Boys High School in 2023 in their first win over Hamilton BHS in 12 years. They won 17-15, a reverse of Hamilton’s win when they met in the national first XVs championship final in 2022. Photo / NZME

Napier Boys High School in 2023 in their first win over Hamilton BHS in 12 years. They won 17-15, a reverse of Hamilton’s win when they met in the national first XVs championship final in 2022. Photo / NZME

The Napier and Hastings boys’ high schools first XVs face up to five more games in 2024 if either is to get their name back on the national secondary schools rugby championship trophy this season.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today