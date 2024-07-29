Advertisement
Central Hawke’s Bay retains Bebbington Shield

Doug Laing
By
2 mins to read
CHB retained the Bebbington Shield in a 29-29 draw against Whanganui sub-union Northern Whanganui in Napier at the weekend. Photo / Doug Laing

By Doug Laing

The Central Hawke’s Bay Rugby sub-union team will end its representative season with a match against Heartland championship union Ngati Porou East Coast on Saturday.

The match is the third of three against Heartland unions in 2024 and follows the retaining of the Bebbington Shield in a 29-29 draw against Whanganui sub-union Northern Whanganui in Napier at the weekend.

In a match originally scheduled to be a Ranfurly Shield curtain-raiser at McLean Park, but played at Park Island, Northern Whanganui looked set to end CHB’s lengthening hold of their trophy by dominating the first half and leading 17-14 at the break.

Central Hawke’s Bay first five-eighths Bain Champion kicks the crucial last conversion for his side Saturday’s 29-29 draw with Northern Whanganui in Napier. It gave CHB a 29-22 lead, the visitors came back with a converted try, but it was not enough to lift the Bebbington Shield, which CHB will retain into a new season next year. Photo / Doug Laing
Ultimately each side scored two tries in each half, and respective first five-eighths Bain Champion (CHB) and Luke Whale (Northern Whanganui) kicked a penalty and three conversions, including a conversion each in the last 10 minutes.

CHB had been beaten 51-24 by Wairarapa-Bush in their Stu Smith Memorial match in Eketahuna at King’s Birthday weekend, and earlier this month was beaten 36-24 by King Country in Taupo.

Bebbington Shield: Central Hawke’s Bay 29 (Alex Dickey, Sam Twigley, Etene Gucake, Noho Riini tries; Ban Champion penalty, 3 conversions) Northern Whanganui 29 (Tom Nichol, Matt Brown, Joseph Crowley, Gordon Coogan tries; Luke Whale penalty, 3 conversions). Halftime: 14-17.

