CHB retained the Bebbington Shield in a 29-29 draw against Whanganui sub-union Northern Whanganui in Napier at the weekend. Photo / Doug Laing

By Doug Laing

The Central Hawke’s Bay Rugby sub-union team will end its representative season with a match against Heartland championship union Ngati Porou East Coast on Saturday.

The match is the third of three against Heartland unions in 2024 and follows the retaining of the Bebbington Shield in a 29-29 draw against Whanganui sub-union Northern Whanganui in Napier at the weekend.

In a match originally scheduled to be a Ranfurly Shield curtain-raiser at McLean Park, but played at Park Island, Northern Whanganui looked set to end CHB’s lengthening hold of their trophy by dominating the first half and leading 17-14 at the break.