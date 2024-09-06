“I’ve been out five days, I’m having a day off today,” Sutton, who net fishes on the banks of the Tukituki, told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“The conditions are brilliant. We had a nice week regarding weather, and the river conditions are good.”

He estimated he’d already racked up about 3.5kg of whitebait, which was “a reasonably good start”, and “not bad for about five days’ work”.

“I’ve heard of others on that opening day were doing well, with one group getting 3kg on the day.”

Sutton said the 2019, 2020 and 2021 whitebaiting seasons were, “a bit mean” so it was nice to have a better start this time around.

Despite the promising outlook, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council operations manager Antony Rewcastle said fishers should still expect some changed river conditions.

“We’d like to remind all fishers that the environment has been significantly impacted by [Cyclone] Gabrielle, and river access points aren’t as readily available as they have been in the past.”

Council’s message was to know the rules and follow them while fishing, including things such as applying for consent if they wanted stands in the Tukituki River, Te Awa Mokotūāraro (Clive River), Ngaruroro River, or the Tūtaekurī River.

A full list of rules can be found on the council’s website.

“These rules are in place so everyone can safely and fairly enjoy the season while helping to sustainably manage this precious taonga,” Rewcastle said.

“It’s also important to look after your fellow fishers – be kind and respect others’ space and ability to fish in Hawke’s Bay.”

Matt Brady, the Department of Conservation’s ranger for freshwater pests and migratory fish species, said while there was no ban in place, people should still consider their personal safety and the safety of the environment when catching.

“To reduce the risk of spreading pest species like gambusia and invasive freshwater gold clam, avoid moving between waterways on the same day. Always check, clean and dry your whitebaiting gear and ensure that that all weeds are removed,” he said.

“Some riverbanks in Hawke’s Bay are still pretty fragile after Cyclone Gabrielle. Be safe and make sure you’re fishing on a stable riverbank, especially at river mouths such as Ngarururo and Tūtaekurī.”

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.