The Hawke's Bay Marathon is one of four Hawke's Bay events to have been given a funding boost. Photo / Connull Lang

Wedd said the funding for each event was dependent on the ability to attract tourists to stimulate economic development.

“Supporting regional events encourages travel to less-visited areas, which in turn benefits local businesses such as accommodations and restaurants, leading to economic growth in those regions.”

Wedd said the funding would benefit rural Hawke’s Bay by driving economic growth in smaller communities.

“This funding is all about supporting provincial New Zealand and getting money out of Wellington and into rural New Zealand.”

“Tukituki is a rural electorate, and we are seeing a direct benefit here with funding coming straight to events which do so much for our region.”

She said it would enhance local facilities and showcase the area’s natural beauty and agricultural heritage.

Napier MP Katie Nimon said local events, whether large or small, were fantastic opportunities for tourists and Kiwis from throughout New Zealand to explore beyond the main centres.

“This investment will enhance visitation to our region throughout the year, particularly outside the peak summer season, contributing to a more sustainable tourism and hospitality sector across Hawke’s Bay.”

Nimon said the Government was dedicated to fostering economic growth and bolstering regional tourism was a key part of that commitment.

The new Regional Events Promotion Fund was included in the Government’s 100-point Economic Plan and would help support the region in maximising the value of tourism, which is now its second-largest export earner.

The first round of the Regional Events Promotion Fund attracted 242 applications from 28 RTOs or councils not represented by an RTO (Regional Tourism Organisation).

Applications for round two are expected to open in March, to ensure events scheduled for July and early August 2025 can benefit from further promotion.

