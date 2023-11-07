Troy Kingi is one of the headline acts for the 2024 Outfield.

Outfield is back! The celebration of music, food and art, nestled in the rolling Te Awanga hills of Te Matau-a-Māui / Hawke’s Bay is something special.

The one-day, family-friendly event — with a wide range of offerings to suit every taste, across three stages and numerous places for children of all ages to play — is a world-class independent festival with a distinctive local vibe.

Next year’s event marks the milestone of five years since its inception.

Since the first excursion out into the field, in early 2020, the Outfield community has blossomed, forging relationships between creatives that last long beyond the day itself.

The festival takes, as part of its core kaupapa, a tuākana teina model, with established artists and musicians featuring alongside those just coming up, fostering mentorship, a healthy, supportive learning environment, and community.

The next festival honours this, taking connection as its unifying theme. Tucked away in the shade of the cape, people of all ages and backgrounds, flavours and persuasions will come together to make new and beautiful memories.

The main stage opens out onto the cricket field that gives the festival its name, creating an arena vibe. Through the magical forest, the Art Valley stage offers a more intimate, offbeat musical experience. And in between, the Dance Yard is a bespoke space to shake loose to the finest electronic sounds around.

The 2024 edition of the festival is bursting with an eclectic mix of more than 25 exceptional performers and rising stars.

Troy Kingi (Te Arawa, Ngāpuhi, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) is a prolific songwriter with voracious capacity and freakish efficiency. A true musical master, his mahi ranges from hard-hitting deep roots reggae to 70s funk and 80s synth pop.

Kingi has been recognised for his releases over the years, through nominations and wins in the Aotearoa Music Awards, Waiata Māori Music Awards & Silver Scroll Awards.

Arguably one of Aotearoa’s biggest hip-hop innovators, David Dallas brings out the big guns with two decades in the spotlight under his belt.

He’s sold out stadiums and opened for Eminem, consistently excelling with carefully crafted and expertly executed lyrics, ranging from the political to the deeply personal, producing a polished and poignant product that will get your hands in the air.

Tiny Ruins offer a rare blend of eloquent lyrical craft and explorative musicianship, treasured by crowds and critics for over a decade. Traversing influences that cross genre and era, the artistry of Hollie Fullbrook and her band spans delicate folk, lustrous dream pop and ebullient psychedelia.

Other acts include Te Whānau Puoro, Uncle Les and Molly Pawson and Joe Cole.

The Details

Outfield Music, Food & Arts Festival

Saturday, February 10

35 Gordon Rd, Te Awanga Downs, Hawke’s Bay

Tickets and info: www.outfieldfestival.co.nz