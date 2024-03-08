Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Horse of the Year 2024: Aussie legend Shane Rose talks prep for Paris, teases mankini return

Mitchell Hageman
By
3 mins to read
Shane Rose Australian rider at Horse of the Year Hastings talks about wearing a mankini in the saddle. Video/Warren Buckland Reporter/ Mitchell Hageman

When you enter equestrian Shane Rose’s stable, you’re greeted with a warm smile, a hearty handshake and plenty of Aussie flags.

One thing is missing, though - the infamous mankini that made headlines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today