Catherine Wedd, MP for Tukituki. Photo / Warren Buckland

By Catherine Wedd, MP for Tukituki

OPINION

Over the last few years our region has been suffering through a cost-of-living crisis and then faced a double-whammy, being hit by Cyclone Gabrielle, with many people still rebuilding their lives.

Last week the coalition Government delivered our first budget, which will have a hugely positive impact on those in our electorate, especially after everything we have been through.

I was working hard in the debating chamber to help pass our tax package, which finally provides income tax relief to hardworking New Zealanders.

We have delivered income tax relief for the first time in 14 years, putting more money in the pockets of low and middle-income households.

In 2023, the median weekly income for a Hawke’s Bay household was $2128, which will mean most families and households in the Tukituki electorate will receive some form of tax relief.

Families with young children are set to benefit most. The Budget gives an average income household up to $102 a fortnight, in addition to the FamilyBoost childcare payment of up to $150 per fortnight for eligible families.

Hawke’s Bay will receive $82,434,547 in funding for local road pothole prevention. Photo / Andrew Warner

Our region is also getting an extra funding boost for cyclone recovery to ensure we can continue to rebuild quickly and efficiently.

Already, Transport Minister Simeon Brown has been to Hawke’s Bay to discuss the funding with local mayors to ensure we are rebuilding quickly and efficiently.

The Government is investing $609.3 million over three years to complete state highway recovery works in areas affected by the North Island weather events, to restore roads to their previous condition. There is also an investment of $330 million over two years to continue the response and recovery work on local roads.

Minister Brown reinforced our Government’s commitment to the four-lane Hawke’s Bay Expressway as a part of the Roads of National Significance programme. For Hawke’s Bay, the fruit bowl of New Zealand, this means ensuring we are building resilient infrastructure for the future.

We are also delivering on our commitment to initiate the Pothole Prevention Fund, with Hawke’s Bay set to receive $82,434,547 in funding for local road pothole prevention, an increase of 51 per cent from the last three-year plan.

This funding will ensure that vital transport links are repaired so people and freight can get to where they want to go, quickly and safely. It will also provide further employment opportunities.

We cannot fix all New Zealand’s economic challenges in one go, but this Budget is about strengthening our economy, moving funding from the back office to the frontline and delivering more funding for health, education and law and order.

This Budget delivers on the core commitments we made to New Zealanders and I made to our Tukituki constituents. It is a critical step in our plan to rebuild the economy. By achieving savings and delivering tax relief we have done exactly what we said we would do.