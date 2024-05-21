Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay Marathon 2024: Napier 14-year-old Paige Dobson blitzes 10km competition

Mitchell Hageman
By
3 mins to read
Paige Dobson, 14, claimed victory at the Hawke’s Bay Marathon women’s 10km race.

Paige Dobson, 14, claimed victory at the Hawke’s Bay Marathon women’s 10km race.

Napier Girls’ High School student Paige Dobson is still a few years away from drinking the wine she won after clinching an impressive victory at the Hawke’s Bay Marathon women’s 10km race.

At

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today