New Zealand Winegrowers said Harding, who owns a vineyard in Bridge Pa, had been a stalwart of the Hawke’s Bay wine scene for more than two decades.
“His dedication to the industry is evident in the 14 years he has spent supporting Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers, alongside five years served on the NZW Board and Finance committee, two years with the Sustainable Winegrowing committee, and a seat at the table of the Hawke’s Bay Labour Governance Group, Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers Charitable Trust, and Hawke’s Bay Future Farming Trust,” New Zealand Winegrowers said in a statement.
“A primary focus of Xan’s over the past 20 years has been the state of waterways and he is broadly regarded as the primary representative for Hawke’s Bay Wine’s interests in water and environmental protection.”