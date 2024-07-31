He said Taylor showed “unwavering commitment, courage, and dedication to his company and the industry” after Cyclone Gabrielle.

“When many would have walked away from the devastation and losses, he refused to let it be the end of his legacy. His priority was the community – offering the company helicopter for rescues and supply drops to many people in the growing community, and also to others,” Heywood said.

“Kelvin stood up for horticulture post-cyclone, rallying local and central politicians, and hosting them on-site to see the devastation first hand.”

He said the award was a symbol of our gratitude for Taylor’s contributions and should serve as inspiration for everyone in the industry to continue striving for excellence.

“Kelvin’s passion, dedication, and vision have left a mark on our industry, and his legacy will continue for many years to come.”

Xan Harding recognised for ‘Outstanding Contributions’ to the winegrowing industry

Hawke’s Bay Regional councillor Xan Harding has been made a New Zealand Winegrowers 2024 Fellow for his “outstanding contributions” to New Zealand’s wine industry.

New Zealand Winegrowers said Harding, who owns a vineyard in Bridge Pa, had been a stalwart of the Hawke’s Bay wine scene for more than two decades.

Xan Harding in 2017. Harding has been recognised for ‘Outstanding Contributions’ to the winegrowing industry. Photo / NZME

“His dedication to the industry is evident in the 14 years he has spent supporting Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers, alongside five years served on the NZW Board and Finance committee, two years with the Sustainable Winegrowing committee, and a seat at the table of the Hawke’s Bay Labour Governance Group, Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers Charitable Trust, and Hawke’s Bay Future Farming Trust,” New Zealand Winegrowers said in a statement.

“A primary focus of Xan’s over the past 20 years has been the state of waterways and he is broadly regarded as the primary representative for Hawke’s Bay Wine’s interests in water and environmental protection.”