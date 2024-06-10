Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay regional councillors failed to ‘read the room’ - Xan Harding

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read
Hawke's Bay regional councillor Xan Harding says the public’s impression of Hawke's Bay Regional Council is at a low ebb. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay regional councillor Xan Harding says the public’s impression of Hawke's Bay Regional Council is at a low ebb. Photo / Warren Buckland

Xan Harding is a Hawke’s Bay regional councillor.

OPINION

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) doesn’t listen.

That headline is a regular refrain these days. Amazingly, despite floating one of the lowest average rates increases of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today