Apple and pears on target to be billion-dollar industry for NZ by 2022

Essential workers apple picking on an orchard near Hastings during lockdown. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay's share of the apples and pairs export market could top $660 million annually as the industry swoops on a $1 billion-a-year target by the end of the next financial year.

The forecast comes from figures revealed at the annual meeting of Hastings-based New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZPAI) on Wednesday, relayed by Zoom conferencing to growers throughout the country.

The 10-season target was set in 2013 at the annual conference of what was then known as Pipfruit NZ.

The meeting this week was told the value of the export market had since climbed by more than $500 million to $870 million in the year to the end of March.

Hawke's Bay, at about $580 million, accounts for two-thirds, and the value of the export crop is expected to increase despite the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.