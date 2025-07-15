Advertisement
Cannabis cake taken to shared lunch at Hawke’s Bay Hospital

RNZ
Health Minister Simeon Brown says the police are investigating. Photo / Michael Craig

By RNZ

Health Minister Simeon Brown says police are investigating after two staff members at Hawke’s Bay Hospital ended up in ED after eating a cannabis cake.

TVNZ reported that the cake was brought to a shared lunch at the hospital on June 30.

Brown told

