Cannabis cake taken to shared lunch at Hawke’s Bay Hospital
RNZ
Quick Read
Save
Health Minister Simeon Brown says the police are investigating. Photo / Michael Craig
By RNZ
Health Minister Simeon Brown says police are investigating after two staff members at Hawke’s Bay Hospital ended up in ED after eating a cannabis cake.
TVNZ reported that the cake was brought to a shared lunch at the hospital on June 30.
Brown told
media the staff involved were administrative staff.
“No clinical staff were involved, but totally unacceptable behaviour. I understand Health NZ are taking it incredibly seriously and police are also investigating,” he said.