Health Minister Simeon Brown says the police are investigating. Photo / Michael Craig

Cannabis cake taken to shared lunch at Hawke’s Bay Hospital

By RNZ

Health Minister Simeon Brown says police are investigating after two staff members at Hawke’s Bay Hospital ended up in ED after eating a cannabis cake.

TVNZ reported that the cake was brought to a shared lunch at the hospital on June 30.

Brown told media the staff involved were administrative staff.

“No clinical staff were involved, but totally unacceptable behaviour. I understand Health NZ are taking it incredibly seriously and police are also investigating,” he said.