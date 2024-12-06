Hawke’s Bay heatwave: Two girls taken to hospital, three others treated after Rippa rugby faintings

She said that thanks to the swift precautions taken, the hydration breaks, shade availability, and the provision of snacks including ice-blocks, the day overall was a great success, and “the students are passionate about rugby and gave it their all”.

The event highlighted the importance of proactive measures to mitigate the impact of these unseasonal extreme weather conditions, she said.

St John communications staff weren’t aware of any other specific weather-heat incidents attended by staff in Hawke’s Bay in the three consecutive days of temperatures over 30C, culminating in an official Napier peak on Thursday of 33.9C (originally notified as 33.7C).

But a spokesperson said the summer safety advice for upcoming hot days is following hydration and “slip, slop, slap, and wrap guidelines”.

“People should protect themselves from the sun’s harsh rays by seeking shade during the hottest part of the day, covering up with clothing, and regularly reapplying sunscreen,” a spokesperson said.

“Additionally, people should stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water - especially when in the sun and/or when drinking alcohol, and ensure whānau and friends are doing the same.”

While the temperatures in the Hawke’s Bay twin cities on Friday were expected to peak about 26C, a return to 30C or more was being forecast for Sunday. MetService is also forecasting strong winds, and currently a severe wind watch which could hit warning level, from Hastings south on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency New Zealand has highlighted that fires are now prohibited at all beaches, parks and reserves, amid the prohibited fire season notices now in place for the Ahuriri and Heretaunga fire districts and coast regions from the districts of Central Hawke’s Bay to Wairoa.

Noting increasing numbers of fires in driftwood and other beach debris, the service says that on Thursday two appliances were sent to six separate fires on Napier’s Marine Parade and Awatoto seafront, a constant problem in the area. The first was before 8am, and the trend continued on Friday when Haumoana and Hastings firefighters answered a 6.14am call to a grass fire near the beach of Ferry Rd, Clive.

Firefighters at one of several driftwood and debris fires on the Napier and Awatoto seafront on Thursday, when temperatures soared close to 34C. Photo / Fire and Emergency NZ

The service “strongly” urges the public to respect the heightened fire risk in Hawke’s Bay and “stop lighting these prohibited fires”, particularly because they could be using resources needed at more life-threatening situations.

Among those braving the heat are about 270 dogs, with farmers and shepherds, at the Petane Sheep Dog trials north of Napier on Friday and Saturday. It is regarded as an “out-of-season” event, starting the regular Hawke’s Bay trials season from late-January to April.

The ISA Classic Softball Tournament also started at Akina Park, Hastings, on Friday, with teams from Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Hutt Valley and Waikato. It ends with the final on Sunday.

Other events over the weekend include the Napier Christmas Parade and Sound Shell 150 years concert with When the Cat’s Away, Christmas in the Park at the Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park in Hastings, and the Shapeshifter concert at Black Barn Winery, all on Saturday.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 51 years of journalism experience, 41 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.