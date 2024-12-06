Hawke’s Bay heatwave: Two girls taken to hospital, three others treated after Rippa rugby faintings

Two girls were taken to hospital, one initially in a serious condition, after reports of heat exhaustion during a schools Rippa rugby day as temperatures in Hawke’s Bay pushed past 30C this week.
Ambulance service Hato Hone St John reported it was notified of a “heat-related incident” in Taradale at 1.21pm on Wednesday and three ambulances went to the scene, along with an operations manager.
Two Year 9 Napier Girls’ High School students were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in Hastings, one initially assessed to be in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition, while three others with minor to moderate conditions were assessed and treated at the scene.
School principal Dawn Ackroyd said they were taking part alongside other secondary schools in Give It A Go Rippa Rugby, organised by Hawke’s Bay Rugby.
“We had a few students who felt the effects of the high temperatures and, as a result, were swiftly assessed by medics,” she said. “Two were treated for dehydration and recovered well by late afternoon.”
She said that thanks to the swift precautions taken, the hydration breaks, shade availability, and the provision of snacks including ice-blocks, the day overall was a great success, and “the students are passionate about rugby and gave it their all”.
The event highlighted the importance of proactive measures to mitigate the impact of these unseasonal extreme weather conditions, she said.
Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency New Zealand has highlighted that fires are now prohibited at all beaches, parks and reserves, amid the prohibited fire season notices now in place for the Ahuriri and Heretaunga fire districts and coast regions from the districts of Central Hawke’s Bay to Wairoa.
Noting increasing numbers of fires in driftwood and other beach debris, the service says that on Thursday two appliances were sent to six separate fires on Napier’s Marine Parade and Awatoto seafront, a constant problem in the area. The first was before 8am, and the trend continued on Friday when Haumoana and Hastings firefighters answered a 6.14am call to a grass fire near the beach of Ferry Rd, Clive.
The service “strongly” urges the public to respect the heightened fire risk in Hawke’s Bay and “stop lighting these prohibited fires”, particularly because they could be using resources needed at more life-threatening situations.
Among those braving the heat are about 270 dogs, with farmers and shepherds, at the Petane Sheep Dog trials north of Napier on Friday and Saturday. It is regarded as an “out-of-season” event, starting the regular Hawke’s Bay trials season from late-January to April.
The ISA Classic Softball Tournament also started at Akina Park, Hastings, on Friday, with teams from Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Hutt Valley and Waikato. It ends with the final on Sunday.
Other events over the weekend include the Napier Christmas Parade and Sound Shell 150 years concert with When the Cat’s Away, Christmas in the Park at the Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park in Hastings, and the Shapeshifter concert at Black Barn Winery, all on Saturday.
