Napier pushes 34C in early-summer sizzler

Napier pushed close to 34C on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Doug Laing

Hawke’s Bay fire authorities are on the verge of a “red flag” alert with temperatures close to 34C reported on Thursday afternoon, the hottest in Hawke’s Bay for as much as four years.

At about 4pm, weather agency MetService reported a maximum for the day of 33.7C in Napier, the hottest in New Zealand, on the third day in a row with temperatures in the region over 30 degrees. The peak in Hastings had been 32.3C, and temperatures were expected to remain high “well into the evening”, a meteorologist said.

Recorded between 3pm and 4pm, the Napier temperature compared to the 33.6C recorded in Hastings on January 14, understood to have been the hottest day in the Bay since 2020.

The temperatures came on a day with a strong wind watch in place for all of Hawke’s Bay south of Hastings, but fire services have had a quiet day.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand regional commander Glenn Varcoe said the fire risks were reassessed late morning, and areas with prohibited fire seasons were further extended.