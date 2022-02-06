Surface flooding along Westshore Beach Reserve on Monday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier's no-appointment Covid testing site has been forced to pack up early due to heavy rainfall, as warnings remain in place for potential surface flooding and slips across Hawke's Bay.

People have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and to take extra care on the roads.

About 75mm of rain fell around the Napier area by noon on Monday, according to Metservice.

Water levels rising along the river in Marewa on Monday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

A heavy rain warning for Hawke's Bay north of Napier is currently in place until 5pm on Monday.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous," the Metservice warning read.

While there is no warning in place for and south of Napier, Metservice has advised "rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria" and people should keep up to date with the latest warnings.

The drive-in Covid testing site in West Shore had to close early due to the wet weather. Photo / Warren Buckland

Meanwhile, the Hawke's Bay District Health Board was operating two no-appointment Covid testing sites on Monday - in Bay View and Central Hawke's Bay - following an influx in Covid cases in the region in recent weeks.

The drive-through testing site at Bay View was forced to close early because of the poor weather around 11.30am (instead of 1pm), the DHB confirmed.

Despite the wet weather disrupting people's public holiday plans, farmers across the region could not be happier about the conditions.

Napier harbour during the downpour on Monday. Photo / Warren Buckland

"It is brilliant. It will make a hang of a difference," Jim Galloway, the Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay president, said.

"In January, I don't think there was anywhere in Hawke's Bay that got much above 50 per cent of average rainfall for the month, and a lot of areas were down to 25 per cent."

He said it had been steady rainfall over a couple of days which was great to see.

Fire services assisting the council following the wet weather. Photo / Warren Buckland

"If you have 50mm in two hours most of that will just run off and wouldn't actually get into the soil, whereas this is a really good soaking rain."

Fire services were called to a flooding incident at a property in Onekawa about 8am on Monday morning but, upon arrival, the owner did not require further assistance.

Fire services were also called to Ahuriri, near the corner of Ossian St and SH50, to assist the council with some minor flooding issues.

Napier has been hit hard by rain to bring in the public holiday for Waitangi Day. Photo / Warren Buckland

Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging people to take extra care on the roads in Hawke's Bay.

Waka Kotahi regional manager maintenance and operations Jaclyn Hankin urged motorists to drive to the conditions and avoid unnecessary travel.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and there is a chance we may need to close some roads due to flooding and slips," she said.

"Watch out for unexpected hazards like surface flooding in low-lying areas, potholes, slips or fallen trees. Heavy rain can also reduce visibility."

You can check the Waka Kotahi travel information site journeys.nzta.govt.nz for latest updates on road closures.