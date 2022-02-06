Hamish Bidwell writes he is appalled by the vitriol spewed at Jacinda Ardern. Photo / NZME

Whatever happened to being able to agree to disagree?

To hearing someone, taking on board their thoughts and then accepting that you're coming at things from different angles?

I make my living from expressing points of view. They're not - and this bit's important - often my actual opinion on the matter, but they can be a relevant and occasionally necessary perspective on what the issue of the day may be.

I'll write things that not everyone will like and I've received many a message or phone call to tell me just that.

I don't take them personally and nor do I think any the worse of anyone who responds negatively to that point of view.

But, then, I am an adult, with a life and friends, family and a realistic view of who and what I am.

That's what dismays me at the moment.

We don't appear able to disagree with someone any more, let alone retain a respect for them. No, you have to absolutely loathe them, then take to some kind of platform and proclaim it.

Lame doesn't even begin to describe this behaviour, but then we'd be here all day if we wanted to catalogue all the cringeworthy aspects of modern life.

I try to dislike all politicians equally, for instance.

It's nothing personal. I've heard all the speeches and read all the press releases and, actually, I find there are more interesting and credible people out there than those who walk the corridors of power.

Take the Prime Minister. I don't care for her shtick, with the whole groovy boyfriend bit and occasional use of her child as a prop, but I am utterly appalled by the abuse she receives.

Maybe I'm a fool. Maybe I shouldn't ever engage with social media or read the comments section below stories, but I am actually interested in what people think.

After all, you can't hope to be a columnist while being ignorant of public opinion.

But then the bile spewed at Jacinda Ardern is also served up to people on the other side of the political aisle, media types, networks and anyone who dares offer a point of view on anything.

A rather confused Hansen once said to a group of rugby writers, "I can't work you blokes out. Are you with us or against us?'' Photo / NZME

I was reminded of former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, in the wake of a recent political poll. A television station was trending on Twitter, mostly as a result of an avalanche of allegations that the channel was anti-government.

A rather confused Hansen once said to a group of rugby writers, "I can't work you blokes out. Are you with us or against us?''

The answer, as it should be for all media, is neither. It's just a case of reporting the story, whatever that may be.

The only poll that matters is an election result, but never mind. The television autocue reader who revealed last week's particular poll result was likened to a Third Reich despot all the same.

The issue here is that sane and competent people are now completely disengaging from public debate. They don't watch, they don't read and they don't vote either.

They want nothing to do with the hateful and jealous country New Zealand has become.

People weren't even bold enough to agree to disagree when I was a kid.

No, they were flat out trying to be as agreeable as possible, whether they shared common ground with someone or not.

These days I have to say I'm embarrassed, even ashamed, by what we've become and can't quite believe that civility has escaped us so quickly.

What do you think?

