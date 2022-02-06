Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Napier City Council rules out market sale of its housing units amid tenant concerns

4 minutes to read
Napier City Council is considering selling all of its 377 housing units because it is struggling to meet the costs of maintaining and upgrading them. Resident Fiona Clements is concerned. Video Warren Buckland.

By James Pocock

Napier City Council has confirmed its 377 housing units will not go on the open market if it makes the decision to sell them after public consultation.

Public consultation on the fate of the council-owned

