Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: 188 community cases today, 14 in hospital. Video / NZ Herald

Four primary school children in Havelock North are suspected to have tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid 19.



Hawke's Bay DHB was advised on Monday of the four confirmed Covid cases amongst Te Mata School students, in Havelock North.

The cases will be included in Tuesday's tally of Hawke's Bay cases.

A DHB spokeswoman said the school will remain open for on-site learning for those not impacted. Students and close contacts self isolating will have access to distance learning.



The cases are being treated as if they are the Omicron variant.

The school and the families of the children have all been notified and are following public health advice.



The spokeswoman said there are a number of close contacts associated with these cases, who are being followed up by public health.



Hawke's Bay DHB is working closely with the school and Ministry of Education and further information will be provided in the Ministry of Health's update on Tuesday.



The DHB advises anyone who has cold or flu like symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested and isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Need to book a test?

Hastings Health Centre, call 06 281 2644 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Saturday, to book an appointment.

The Doctors Napier, call 0800 837 819 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Sunday, to book an appointment.

Queen Street Practice Wairoa, call 06 838 8333, Monday to Sunday, to book an appointment.

Takapau Health Centre, call 06 855 8376 11:30am to 12 noon, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday.