The big event on Saturday will start at Ahuriri as the first competitors hit the water at 7am for their swim leg, to be followed by the run and then cycling extending 25km away to Clifton.

There will be road closures at Ahuriri and also the beachfront stretch of State Highway 51, between Ellison St at the city boundary and Waitangi Rd, Awatoto, from 6am to 1pm on Saturday, with alternative routes available.

Warning of an road closure on SH51 south of Napier as cyclists compete in IronMāori. Photo / Doug Laing

Among other attractions during the weekend are Napier’s 150 years celebrations, marking the anniversary of the town of Napier being designated a borough on November 29, 1874, marked specifically by a commemoration the day beforehand and a whānau event at Anderson Park, Greenmeadows, on November 30.

Following a Friday-night gala in the War Memorial Centre to celebrate 150 years of the business community in Napier, the Wheels of Time Car Show will be held on Sunday (9am-11am) near the Spirit of Napier on Marine Parade, with about 300 vintage and classic vehicles on display.

Other events this weekend include:

Meeanee Speedway’s annual Guy Fawkes Day fireworks prelude on Saturday, with gates opening at 3.30pm and racing starting at 6.30pm;

Saturday’s 8.30am-midday recycling day at Anderson Park, Greenmeadows;

Hawke’s Bay Sports Fishing Club’s 60th-anniversary celebrations throughout the weekend;

Hawke’s Bay Fruitgrowers Association marks 125 years of the industry in the region;

The annual Lady of the Log surfing competition at Te Awanga on Saturday and Sunday;

Hawke’s Bay rugby league club league semi-finals late-morning and early afternoon Saturday at Park Island, Napier.

MetService is forecasting a mixture of elements for Napier, with temperatures up to 25C on Saturday but partly cloudy, with the chance of a shower, and northerlies, turning westerly in the morning. A cooler-but-fine Sunday is forecast, becoming cloudy in the afternoon.

Boutique cruise liner The World departs on Thursday evening, with about 200 passengers. No more cruise ships are expected at the Port of Napier until November 11.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 51 years of journalism experience, 40 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.



