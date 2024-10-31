Ish local folk and traditional band to pair up with Wellington band Bazurka for one-off concert.

Napier’s Urban Winery is to host an intimate evening of folk and traditional music from two of New Zealand’s world/folk bands, when local legends Ish and Wellington’s Bazurka will join for a special one-off concert on November 16.

Ish was created by Dana Parkhill, who is representative of the band’s eclecticism. A classical flautist who has bellydanced her way through Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco, Ish is the band she dreamed of for years.

Their repertoire takes in Bulgaria, Sweden, Moldova, Ireland, Brittany, Barcelona and beyond, layered with exuberant Klezmer, cool Latin Cumbia, and original tunes by or created for the band.

Bazurka is a seven-piece Balkan fusion ensemble. Forged in the fires of the cultural melting pot that is Newtown and tempered by passion, heartache, and a dash of madness, their music is bold and brooding.