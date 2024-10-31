Advertisement
Local legends Ish will be joined by Wellington’s Bazurka for one-off concert

By Louise Ward
Napier Courier·
2 mins to read
Ish local folk and traditional band to pair up with Wellington band Bazurka for one-off concert.

Napier’s Urban Winery is to host an intimate evening of folk and traditional music from two of New Zealand’s world/folk bands, when local legends Ish and Wellington’s Bazurka will join for a special one-off concert on November 16.

Ish was created by Dana Parkhill, who is representative of the band’s eclecticism. A classical flautist who has bellydanced her way through Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco, Ish is the band she dreamed of for years.

Their repertoire takes in Bulgaria, Sweden, Moldova, Ireland, Brittany, Barcelona and beyond, layered with exuberant Klezmer, cool Latin Cumbia, and original tunes by or created for the band.

Wellington folk and traditional band Bazurka to join Hawke's Bay band ISH for a one-off concert in Napier.
Bazurka is a seven-piece Balkan fusion ensemble. Forged in the fires of the cultural melting pot that is Newtown and tempered by passion, heartache, and a dash of madness, their music is bold and brooding.

After the pandemic thwarted a 2021 plan to get the bands together, Dana is excited about this long-awaited musical mash-up.

Dana said, “Ish is kind of a younger cousin to Bazurka, as some of our music can feel similar. However, each band has its own personality, and audiences will be treated to variety across the world folk spectrum.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from Humanitix.

Bazurka and Ish will perform at The Urban Winery on November 16 at 8pm.

