Mike and Sue Brown were trapped on their Pākōwhai roof 18 months ago. Now they’re trapped underneath it.
The couple, whose Hawke’s Bay home was submerged under a mini ocean of water during Cyclone Gabrielle on February 14, 2023, have refused to accept a voluntary buyout of their now red-zoned home.
They say looters are now circling their refurbished home, emboldened by the knowledge their house is no longer surrounded by a thriving community.
The Browns say the decision to put their property into a Category 3 red zone – meaning homes on it are deemed an intolerable risk to life in future flood events – was wrong from the start and has left them with a bleak future.
“We really had no choice but to refurbish the house to the same plan.”
While Mike says he has moved on from their terrifying experience of the cyclone, Sue is still struggling. She made an online photo book with images capturing the day of the cyclone and its aftermath, including photos of them trapped on the roof.
“I thought it would help me move on but it didn’t. I took one look at it when it arrived and then threw it under the coffee table,” Sue said.
“I don’t care what anyone says, our councils [HBRC and HDC] didn’t do their jobs and we are paying the ultimate price.
“They stuffed up. They admit it, but have not apologised.”
A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said its focus, after the immediate response to February 14, had been on restoring the transport network, supporting the large task of silt collection and removal, and undertaking the voluntary buyout, where the vast majority of Category 3 homes are located.
“We are really proud of the progress that has been made to date,” the spokeswoman said.
“This includes securing critical central Government funding to support the recovery work; the large work programme underway to repair and rebuild our roads; and the significant progress we have made with the voluntary buy-out which has provided hundreds of category property owners with pathways to resettle in safer areas.”
They tried to escape
“We had no warning,” Mike and Sue Brown say of the deluge that burst the banks of the Ngaruroro and Tūtaekuri Rivers, completely flooding Pākōwhai, the settlement that sits between them.
“We weren’t on social media. We knew nothing about what was going on. Yes, it was raining heavily but we weren’t in the least bit worried.”
When they decided to leave, the couple didn’t even get halfway down Sissons Rd before the water engulfed their campervan. They left the van and waded back home.
“Surely there was a better solution? As it stands, those like us that didn’t [accept a buyout] are paying a huge price.”
A Hastings District Council spokesperson said creating the categorisation process was a function of central Government, with the actual categorisation of properties undertaken by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.
“Council is aware of the activity referred to and has worked closely with communities and police to address it, including partnering with the community to add CCTV in Pākōwhai, footage from which has been shared with police to help with their inquiries.
“We are very disappointed that some people have taken advantage of this situation.
“The information about the Category 3 areas was made public as soon as they were identified. Council does not believe it has emboldened people to engage in this activity by making maps of these areas available.”
Ruth took the buyout
It’s gone. Demolished. A home of 20 years reduced to dust.
For Ruth Spittle and her partner, it’s a bitter pill to swallow as the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle just keeps battering away at them. They are not the only ones in the farming and lifestyle community of Pākōwhai devastated as flood waters from the Tūtaekuri and Ngarurōrō rivers swamped their properties.
For Spittle, the battle with Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Hastings District Council is over. Their home in Gilligan Rd was zoned Category 3 after being moved in and out of the red zone.
“We are gutted. All our hard work over the past 20 years is just gone.”
She said they really had no choice but to take the buyout offered by the council.
“We are at the end of our working lives. If we chose to stay and rebuild there would be no insurance. Although we could stay and live on the land, we couldn’t afford to buy another house and refurbish our home in Pākōwhai.
“There are a lot of people of a similar age in the area at the end of their careers – late 60s to early 70s. When we bought another home, everyone was hunting for somewhere to live. We paid top-of-the-market prices.”
Spittle says her biggest bugbear remains the looters.
“They are still there. When we signed the house over to the council, four companies came to give quotes on demolition costs. Straight after that the looters came through and took all the copper pipes and a heat transfer unit.”
What is category 3?
The land categorisation process was imposed by the Government and then led by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council to assess the risk to life from flooding events in different areas after the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.
Based on the maps, the Voluntary Buy-out programme began, led by Hastings and Napier councils, to help remove “intolerable risk to life from any future flood events in Category 3 areas”.
There are 326 Category 3 properties in Hawke’s Bay, with 167 eligible for the Voluntary Buy-Out (153 in Hastings and 14 in Napier).
The land categorisation process is complete, and the actual category a property falls into will remain relevant until the voluntary buy-out process is complete and the flood mitigation projects (being led by HBRC) are complete.
Ninety-five per cent of eligible property owners have received a voluntary buy-out offer, with around 83% accepting the offer at this stage.
Just under 5% of property owners (8 properties), have chosen not to take the voluntary buy-out at this stage.
A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said ultimately the process was (and is) a voluntary one, offers have been fair, and property owners have had to weigh up preferences on the pathways available to them.
“Some property owners have chosen not to take the buy-out and remain living on their properties,” a Hastings District Council spokeswoman said.
“The availability of insurance is outside of council’s control but council is proud to have offered pathways for property owners who were faced with no insurance in Category 3 areas.”
Hawke’s Bay Regional Council provided specific information about the buyout process for this article. A request for a response to other issues raised in this article was referred to Hastings District Council.