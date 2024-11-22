The judges were impressed with the company’s vision and performance.

“Led by a driven CEO, Gavin O‘Connor, Tūpore have a clear strategy, know where they want to go and how to get there,” the judges said.

“The judges were impressed with the simple and clever way overall strategy had been distilled into two six-step plans for success, which have driven performance across the entire business.

“It is their commitment to their staff, community and living and breathing their values that really sets them apart.

“Tūpore are absolutely deserving of not only their category win but the Supreme Award as well."

Tūpore claimed the Excellence in Business Award earlier in the night to add to its haul.

Tūpore, known as Russell Roads before being rebranded last year, has a 50-year history in the region.

Henare O'Keefe won the Leader of the Year Award. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Pan Pac Hawke’s Bay Business Awards received more than 200 nominations this year.

A new category of People’s Choice Award was won by Mamasdonuts Hawke’s Bay.

The other winners included Golflands and No. 5 Cafe and Larder (Resilient Business Award), Quality Roading and Services (Outstanding Social Impact Award), H₂Ortigator (Best Emerging Business) and RossAi (Excellence in Sustainability).

Each year, a Leader of the Year is also honoured.

This year’s recipient is Henare O’Keefe, a former long-standing Hastings councillor and current Hastings Ambassador.

“Driven by a strong resolve to address and reverse negative social trends, Henare O’Keefe has mentored youth, championed family violence prevention and supported the reintegration of former prisoners,” the judges said.

“His role as Hastings Ambassador is marked by his vibrant presence, cultural pride and unwavering support for the community.”

Karla Lee, chief executive of the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce, which organises the awards, said they were about “connecting and building our businesses together”.

“Nā tōu rourou, nā taku rourou, ka ora ai te iwi.

“With your contribution and my contribution, anything is possible.”

2024 Pan Pac Hawke’s Bay Business Award winners:

Excellence in Business (sponsored by EIT): Tūpore

Best Emerging Business (sponsored by Heretaunga Hastings A Growing District): H₂Ortigator

Excellence in Sustainability (sponsored by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council): RossAi

Outstanding Social Impact (sponsored by The Breeze): Quality Roading and Services

Resilient Business (sponsored by Unison): Golflands and No. 5 Café and Larder

People’s Choice (sponsored by Napier City Council): Mamasdonuts Hawke’s Bay

Leader of the Year (sponsored by 2degrees): Henare O’Keefe

Supreme Business Award (sponsored by Pan Pac Forest Products): Tūpore