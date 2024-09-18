An expansion to an existing Hawke’s Bay asphalt plant is set to increase its production capability by 400%, with the company behind the site believing the change will significantly help the region’s growing infrastructure
Tūpore Infrastructure: Hawke’s Bay Regional Council grants 20-year consent for major asphalt plant upgrade
“It enables us to service larger quantities over shorter periods whilst reducing our environmental impact, which was a key driver for us.”
The project will also see a complete transition away from diesel-powered machinery to a combination of electric and LPG-powered equipment, which the company said will reduce Co2 emissions produced by the facility by 52%.
Up to 20% of recycled asphalt materials will also be used in new asphalt production, which is said to help promote sustainable road construction methods.
“This plant is an essential piece of the puzzle for Hawke’s Bay’s growing infrastructure needs,” O’Connor said.
“As we saw in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, it’s critically important to have local construction capabilities and construction materials for the resilience of our region.”
During the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery, Tūpore played a large role in cleaning up of nearly 110,000 cubic metres of silt from affected areas in the region.
The company also advised Hawke’s Bay Regional Council that the silt could also be cleaned, processed and used in the roading aggregates to aid the rebuild.
This approach reduced silt waste by 95% and was achieved at a lower cost for ratepayers, due to high costs to dispose of the silt at landfill.
“Our operations continue to grow, and our asphalt plant works together with our quarry sites, infrastructure and commercial units to provide a resilient, full-service solution to local government, commercial and civil clients,” O’Connor said.
Tūpore has its main base of operations in Hawke’s Bay and has a history in the region dating back to 1973.