A major expansion to an existing Hawke's Bay asphalt plant on Omahu Rd is set to increase production by 400% and improve environmental outcomes. Photo / Tūpore Infrastructure

An expansion to an existing Hawke’s Bay asphalt plant is set to increase its production capability by 400%, with the company behind the site believing the change will significantly help the region’s growing infrastructure needs post-Cyclone Gabrielle.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has approved Tūpore Infrastructure’s bid to go ahead with the expansion of the site on Omahu Rd in Hastings, granting them a 20-year consent period to complete the work.

Tūpore expects the newly expanded plant will be running at full production by May 2025.

According to the company, the expansion will increase production capacity from 30 tonnes to 120 tonnes per hour. It said the plant has the capability to produce a full spectrum of mix designs for infrastructure projects, including common mixes AC10, AC10 Polymer, AC14, AC14 Polymer and DG7.

“This expansion is transformative for our business, and for the region,” Tūpore Infrastructure chief executive Gavin O’Connor said.