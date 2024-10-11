Advertisement
Pan Pac Hawke’s Bay Business Awards 2024 finalists revealed

Finalists have been announced for the Pan Pac Hawke’s Bay Business Awards of 2024, celebrating resilience, innovation and excellence across the region.

Organised annually by the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce, the awards recognise the outstanding contributions that local businesses make to the region’s economic growth and community wellbeing.

The chamber team surprised the finalists with a visit to each of their businesses to deliver the good news, presenting each organisation with their finalist certificate, and subsequent awards dinner invitation.

The awards dinner will be held on November 22 at the Napier War Memorial Centre and businesses of all sizes and sectors will be honoured from Wairoa to Central Hawke’s Bay, offering them the opportunity to gain recognition and elevate their profiles within the community.

This year, over 200 businesses were nominated by the public, and 80 applications were submitted across various categories, highlighting the depth of talent and ambition in Hawke’s Bay.

The 2023 supreme award winner Topline Contracting's Taurus Taurima and his team.
This year’s awards have a new People’s Choice category, voted on by the public, highlighting the importance of strong relationships and the positive impact businesses have within the Hawke’s Bay community.

Event co-ordinator at the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce, Jessica Aguilar, said the finalists represent the best of Hawke’s Bay embodying excellence, sustainability and social impact.

“These awards showcase the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation thriving in our region.”

The Supreme winner is chosen each year from the winners of the Excellence in Sustainability, Outstanding Social Impact, Best Emerging Business, Resilient Business, and Excellence in Business categories and is announced at the awards celebration dinner.

The Supreme Award represents the highest honour chosen from one of these category winners.

The rigorous evaluation process has been overseen by a panel of expert judges dedicated to supporting Hawke’s Bay businesses.

Finalists for the 2024 Pan Pac Hawke’s Bay Business Awards:

Best Emerging Business (sponsored by Heretaunga Hastings A Growing District)

· Cleva Chiropractic

· H₂Ortigator

· Rare New Zealand

· FizzyPop

Excellence in Business (sponsored by EIT)

· Brittin Builders

· Proton Electric Ltd

· Tūpore

· The Goodtime Pie Co.

Excellence in Sustainability (sponsored by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council)

· Lawn Road Retreat

· Scenic Hotel Te Pania

· RossAi

Outstanding Social Impact (sponsored by The Breeze)

· Quality Roading and Services

· Nourished for Nil

· Tūpore

Resilient Business (sponsored by Unison)

· Quality Roading and Services

· Hōhepa Hawke’s Bay

· Golflands & No.5 Cafe & Larder

· The Goodtime Pie Co.

People’s Choice (sponsored by Napier City Council)

· Adaptive Whakauru Tahi Charitable Trust

· Mamasdonuts Hawkes Bay

· Kiwitax

Leader of the Year (sponsored by 2degrees) will be announced at the Awards Dinner

