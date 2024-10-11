Kiwis caught in Hurricane Milton’s devastation, Chris Luxon speaks out against Israel’s Prime Minister and how the Government’s books are looking amid challenging economic times.

Finalists have been announced for the Pan Pac Hawke’s Bay Business Awards of 2024, celebrating resilience, innovation and excellence across the region.

Organised annually by the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce, the awards recognise the outstanding contributions that local businesses make to the region’s economic growth and community wellbeing.

The chamber team surprised the finalists with a visit to each of their businesses to deliver the good news, presenting each organisation with their finalist certificate, and subsequent awards dinner invitation.

The awards dinner will be held on November 22 at the Napier War Memorial Centre and businesses of all sizes and sectors will be honoured from Wairoa to Central Hawke’s Bay, offering them the opportunity to gain recognition and elevate their profiles within the community.

This year, over 200 businesses were nominated by the public, and 80 applications were submitted across various categories, highlighting the depth of talent and ambition in Hawke’s Bay.