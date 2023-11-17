Voyager 2023 media awards
Hawke’s Bay Business Awards 2023: Topline Contracting claims Supreme Award

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Taurus Taurima is the founder and managing director of Topline Contracting. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings-based company Topline Contracting does a lot more than pour concrete.

Judges of the 2023 Datacom Hawke’s Bay Business Awards, held on Friday night in Napier, were blown away by the company’s focus on mentoring

