Taurus Taurima is the founder and managing director of Topline Contracting. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings-based company Topline Contracting does a lot more than pour concrete.

Judges of the 2023 Datacom Hawke’s Bay Business Awards, held on Friday night in Napier, were blown away by the company’s focus on mentoring — building the confidence and skills of its workers while also running an academy programme — and awarded the company the coveted Supreme Award.

More than 170 businesses were nominated for the prestigious event, which featured six category winners and the top gong, the Supreme Award.

Topline Contracting founder and general manager Taurus Taurima started his concreting and construction business in 2016 working out the back of his car, with a wheelbarrow and hand tools.

He has seen the company grow leaps and bounds since then and it now boasts large projects throughout the Bay.

Topline made headlines in 2021 for hiring workers without running any background checks, because Taurima did not want to let someone’s past stop them gaining employment and a better future.

A career pathway is compulsory for the workers at Topline, with Taurima making sure people are getting all the driver’s licences and qualifications they can.

The judges said in a statement the company was a worthy recipient of the Supreme Award.

Some of the Topline staff pictured in 2021. Photo / Paul Taylor

“Topline Contracting impressed the judges with their customer-centric culture, community focus, attention to safety and wellbeing, growth, and above all the positive impact in the lives of the people that undertake the Topline Academy intensive programme that gives skills and confidence to enter the workforce,” the judges’ comment reads.

“Topline’s journey began with a strong emphasis on mentorship and guidance.

“Central to their triumph is Taurus Taurima, a leader who inspires and leads by example, building key relationships in the market and exceeding customer expectations.

“Their story is a testament to the power of strategic vision, compassionate leadership, and unwavering commitment to social impact.”

The business awards are presented annually by Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce and celebrate resilience, community connections, innovation, leadership, emerging business, and sustainability.

The Leader of the Year Award went to Waylyn Tahuri-Whaipakanga, whose leadership as CEO of Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga shone during two significant crises, Covid and Cyclone Gabrielle.

THE 2023 WINNERS

Best Emerging Business: Kahu Scaffolding

Outstanding Social Impact Award: Topline Contracting

Excellence in Sustainability: Your Decal Shop

Resilient Business Award: Tākaro Trails Cycle Tours

Excellence in Innovation Award: Wayfinder

Ultimate Visitor Experience Award: OBriasco Bridal Boutique

Leader of the Year Award: Waylyn Tahuri-Whaipakanga

Supreme Business Award: Topline Contracting