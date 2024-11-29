She said the containers hadn’t split, but needed to be kept cool.

The aftermath of a shed fire in Ōmahu, Hastings. Photo / Michaela Gower

Beets said they had received many calls at 7.45pm on Thursday from people in the area – a good indication that something was happening.

Hawke’s Bay Fire and Emergency said on Facebook on Thursday it wanted people to keep away from the area to “let our firefighters do their job”.

“The smoke is blowing into Hastings town. We advise Frimley and Camberley residents to keep windows and doors closed.”

Hastings, Napier, Taradale, Haumoana, Havelock North, and Bay View fire brigades attended the fire.

“It was well involved when we arrived and it escalated to fourth alarm level and that brought in 11 fire crews along with six special appliances and two support crews,” Beets said.

A fire investigator was due to arrive at the scene on Friday morning.

Smoke billows from a fire in an orchard shed in Ōmahu Rd on Thursday evening. Photo / Supplied

“They will just be keeping an eye on it and if there are any hotspots they will be keeping an eye on them.”

On November 8, the Wairoa Coast, Esk-Tutaekuri, Heretaunga-Ahuriri and Tukituki West were placed into a restricted fire season.

Fire and Emergency Hawke’s Bay district manager Glen Varcoe said the decision at the time to move those zones into a restricted season was due to prolonged dry conditions, warmer temperatures, drying winds and lack of rainfall.

As of Friday, Hawke’s Bay Fire and Emergency said all permits were now suspended for Ahuriri-Heretaunga.

