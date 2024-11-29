The shed caught fire in a paddock in Ōmahu Rd near the intersection of Kirkwood and Twyford Rds about 7.40pm.
Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets said crews remained on the scene of the 25sq m shed fire overnight. It was fully extinguished by 4.54am on Friday, but they were called back at 9.44am to extinguish vegetation hotspots.
The call to the Queensland Fire Department was for advice on chemicals stored in sealed containers inside, Beets said.
“They give advice on how to deal with certain chemicals and in this case what to do with the containers that were involved in the fire.”
“The smoke is blowing into Hastings town. We advise Frimley and Camberley residents to keep windows and doors closed.”
Hastings, Napier, Taradale, Haumoana, Havelock North, and Bay View fire brigades attended the fire.
“It was well involved when we arrived and it escalated to fourth alarm level and that brought in 11 fire crews along with six special appliances and two support crews,” Beets said.
A fire investigator was due to arrive at the scene on Friday morning.
“They will just be keeping an eye on it and if there are any hotspots they will be keeping an eye on them.”
On November 8, the Wairoa Coast, Esk-Tutaekuri, Heretaunga-Ahuriri and Tukituki West were placed into a restricted fire season.
Fire and Emergency Hawke’s Bay district manager Glen Varcoe said the decision at the time to move those zones into a restricted season was due to prolonged dry conditions, warmer temperatures, drying winds and lack of rainfall.
As of Friday, Hawke’s Bay Fire and Emergency said all permits were now suspended for Ahuriri-Heretaunga.
Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.