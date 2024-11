Inquiry into the Covid-19 response, fatal Waikato crash and 45 years since Air NZ Erebus crash.

A large shed caught fire on an orchard property near Hastings on Thursday night.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they were called to the blaze on Omahu Rd, near the intersections of Kirkwood Ave and Twyford Rd, at 7.37pm.

The size of the fire, which sent smoke across Hastings, meant it was escalated to ‘third alarm’ status, a spokesperson said.

Six fire trucks, four specialist appliances and one support vehicle were at the scene at the height of the fire.