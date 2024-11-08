Advertisement
Restricted fire season announced for parts of Hawke’s Bay

Hawkes Bay Today
Outdoor fires including bonfires are banned during a restricted season.

Certain areas of Hawke’s Bay are being placed in a restricted fire season from Monday, meaning all outdoor fires require a permit in those locations.

You can apply for a permit online at checkitsalright.nz and also check if your address is within a restricted zone.

The zones which will be placed into a restricted fire season from 8am on Monday include Wairoa Coast, Esk-Tutaekuri, Heretaunga-Ahuriri, and Tukituki West.

Fire and Emergency Hawke’s Bay district manager Glen Varcoe said the decision to move those zones into a restricted season was due to prolonged dry conditions, warmer temperatures, drying winds, and lack of rainfall.

A map of Hawke's Bay with the impacted zones. Photo / Fire and Emergency
“We’ve seen a lot of grass growth, which is now drying out,” Varcoe said.

“This increases the risk of a fire igniting and spreading quickly. Although some rain is forecast in the near future, it may be isolated and may not alleviate existing conditions.”

Glen Varcoe said for those not in a restricted zone, it was important to still take precautions.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today