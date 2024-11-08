Restricted fire season announced for parts of Hawke’s Bay

Outdoor fires including bonfires are banned during a restricted season.

Certain areas of Hawke’s Bay are being placed in a restricted fire season from Monday, meaning all outdoor fires require a permit in those locations.

You can apply for a permit online at checkitsalright.nz and also check if your address is within a restricted zone.

The zones which will be placed into a restricted fire season from 8am on Monday include Wairoa Coast, Esk-Tutaekuri, Heretaunga-Ahuriri, and Tukituki West.

Fire and Emergency Hawke’s Bay district manager Glen Varcoe said the decision to move those zones into a restricted season was due to prolonged dry conditions, warmer temperatures, drying winds, and lack of rainfall.