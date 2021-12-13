Hastings: Omahu School in precautionary lockdown as police probe 'backfiring' sound

Omahu School was placed into a lockdown just after noon on Tuesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Omahu School near Hastings has been placed into a precautionary lockdown as police investigate a loud noise which may have been cars "backfiring".

A police spokeswoman said they received a call at 11.50am on Tuesday from someone who thought they had heard gunshots at a nearby location.

"We have not at this stage established whether they were gunshots - there was also a report of two cars doing burnouts in the area and it's possible the sounds heard related to the cars backfiring," the spokeswoman said.

"I understand the school placed themselves into lockdown as a precaution, however there is no suggestion of any incident involving the school."

There has been no reports of any injuries and the investigation is continuing.

A witness said the area outside the school was completely quiet about 12.20pm.