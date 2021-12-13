Napier's newest millionaire has claimed their lotto win

Andrew Spence and his staff have had yet another winner walk through their doors. Photo / Ian Cooper

Lotto has confirmed a $1 million first division winning ticket sold in Napier has now been claimed by the winner.

The ticket was claimed late yesterday afternoon at Napier's Andrew Spence Pharmacy according to pharmacy owner Andrew Spence.

"It's a great buzz for everyone in the team, really exciting to have a large winner like that and be a part of it and it just gives everyone a lift at this time of year," Spence said.

The store which also sold the ticket, has now sold a total of $42 million in Lotto prizes.

Spence said the anticipation of waiting for someone to claim the ticket had made it an exciting time for him and his staff.

"Every customer that comes in, you're looking at them and thinking 'Is this the one, do they know?'

Spence said he doesn't know what makes his store so lucky.

"There are stores out there that perhaps sell more tickets than us, but we just seem to have a knack for getting the numbers in the right orders."

The prizes sold at the store have included a $12 million ticket, 12 first division winners, 70 second division winners and three Powerball winners.