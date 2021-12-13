Treasure chest discovered at Napier beach

Marie Langford (left), and Ahuriri Sunrise Rotary projects manager John Pickering and president Graeme Dickey, with the chest of treasure at Ahuriri. Photo / Paul Taylor

A treasure chest of children's playthings has landed on the beachfront at Ahuriri just in time for the Christmas and New Year holiday rush.

Crew from the Men's Shed started on the project in July and locals working with the Ahuriri Sunrise Rotary Club installed the chest on Friday, along with a variety of toys that can be used in the sand.

The items are made of more environmentally-friendly components such as wood and bamboo, with some metal items.

They include such items as diggers, spades and rakes, and more items are being sought to amuse the young minds.

Ahuriri businesswoman Marie Langford said plastic was carefully avoided in the making of the items to ensure no more plastic was added to the pollution of the ocean.

The plan is to give children a trove of toys aimed at testing their imagination and innovation as they dig on the foreshore near the northern end of the Ahuriri beachfront.