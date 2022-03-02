The Flaxmere Ave development which will see 200 new houses built. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings is undergoing a "major social housing rebuild", according to Tukituki MP Anna Lorck.

Lorck said 438 social and affordable homes were being built in the Hastings District this year in suburbs like Mayfair, Mahora, Raureka, Akina, and Flaxmere.

"And there are more houses in the pipeline and plans being considered," she said.

"As more houses are finished more people will get into warmer, safer accommodation, and the improvement in seeing new builds is impacting on lifting the quality of streets."

She said in Flaxmere, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga had 18 public houses under construction on Tarbet St, a council-developed site where the council also sold affordable sections to 17 first-home buyers.

Another site in Flaxmere, which is council-owned, is undergoing groundworks to prepare for new housing.

The 2.4ha area of land at 244 Flaxmere Avenue, is one of three council-owned sites that have been earmarked for new housing developments, set to deliver up to 200 new homes when complete.

The other two sites are at 72 Caernarvon Drive, beside the Flaxmere College sports fields, and 30 Swansea Rd, behind the Flaxmere Village shops.

At Flaxmere Ave, the contractors Downer and Civiltec felled trees, and moved tonnes of soil to start the underground works.

Downer project manager Hamoud Al-Jammali said a large hole had been created, which would be filled with retention materials that in heavy rainfall events would enable stormwater to be absorbed and slowly released into the network.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said there was momentum in terms of new builds going up in Flaxmere to provide "much-needed" homes. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst was impressed with the work.

"This particular site is going to have at least 35 new, quality, affordable homes built on it and it's exciting to see this preparatory work well under way," Hazlehurst said.

"Add to this the homes that are springing up at Tarbet Street and at Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga's Waingākau development – it all shows the momentum that's happening in Flaxmere to provide much-needed homes for our people."

The groundworks at Flaxmere Ave were anticipated to be finished in September and, in the meantime, council was in the final stages of confirming the development partners that would oversee the next stage of building the houses on all three sites.

Building was expected to begin at Flaxmere Ave at the end of this year, and at the town centre from mid-next year, and 72 Caernarvon Drive at the end of next year.

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck there were houses being built on vacant land around Hastings to provide warm, safe accommodation. Photo / Supplied

The design of these new homes would follow best practice urban design and subdivision guidelines.

The new subdivisions would include trees, indented parking and modern street lighting.

Alongside the subdivisions, Lorck said Kāinga Ora with a range of build partners delivered 80 homes in Hastings, with another 120 under construction due to be completed in stages by mid-of this year.

Alongside this, the Government invested millions into the housing infrastructure to enable more with community housing providers delivering 18 public homes plus 15 transitional homes, with a further 60 homes in the pipeline, she said.

"The housing priorities on the sites are for affordable, well-designed homes in proximity to jobs, amenities and transport networks for more sustainable community living in Flaxmere.

"Smaller site sizes and greater density at these sites will help to reduce carbon emissions in the longer term."