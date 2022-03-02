Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings housing development: More than 200 new homes set to be built in Flaxmere

4 minutes to read
The Flaxmere Ave development which will see 200 new houses built. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Flaxmere Ave development which will see 200 new houses built. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sahiban Hyde

Hastings is undergoing a "major social housing rebuild", according to Tukituki MP Anna Lorck.

Lorck said 438 social and affordable homes were being built in the Hastings District this year in suburbs like Mayfair, Mahora,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.