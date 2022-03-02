Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Matariki public holiday: Huge fireworks show, lantern parade planned for Hawke's Bay

4 minutes to read
Ngati Kahungunu Iwi events manager Te Rangi Huata has been organising events in Hawke's Bay to celebrate Matariki for 20 years. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ngati Kahungunu Iwi events manager Te Rangi Huata has been organising events in Hawke's Bay to celebrate Matariki for 20 years. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

The country's "longest fireworks show", a lantern parade, and a light display walk are among the big plans to celebrate the first Matariki public holiday in Hawke's Bay.

Matariki will be celebrated as a public

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.