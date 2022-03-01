Pak'nSave supermarkets could have RATs tests available on shelves next week. Photo / NZME

Rapid antigen tests (RATs) will be available at Hawke's Bay's Foodstuffs supermarkets and The Warehouse as early as next week.

The Government approved the retail sale of rapid antigen tests (RATs) through Foodstuffs' stores, following last week's shift to phase 3.

RATs are the main testing method being used now for people with Covid-19 symptoms or who are a household contact.

Results take about 20 minutes.

People will be able to order RAT kits for home testing if symptomatic or if they are a household contact from Ministry of Health under the close contact exemption scheme.

To help keep New Zealand going during the Omicron outbreak, critical businesses and organisations can keep their critical workers working if they become a household contact of someone with Covid-19.

The scheme will allow vaccinated asymptomatic critical workers who are household contacts to be able to go to work and help businesses keep operating.

Emma Wooster, corporate affairs manager at Foodstuffs NZ said the company was "moving quickly" to make RATs available for customers.

She said the tests would be sold at cost price at Pak'nSave, New World and Four Square stores and could be available in stores as early as next week.

Rapid antigen tests are the main testing method being used for people with Covid symptoms or those who are a household contact. Photo / Bevan Conley

She said operating in phase 3 meant the company was maintaining its support towards slowing the spread of Omicron and protecting the vulnerable communities.

"As has been the case throughout the pandemic, we're prepared and as ready as we can be for what the Omicron peak brings.

"We have plenty of stock in our distribution centres and we've been cross training and employing more people so we can keep the stock flowing to our stores and onto shelves."

Foodstuffs will sell the Orient Gene Rapid Covid-19 Self Test five-pack ($32.99 per pack) and the Ecotest Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Nasal Pen two-pack ($19.99 per pack).

Foodstuffs rival Countdown said customers will start to see RAT tests available at Countdown pharmacies around the country this week.

Head pharmacist, Jeremy Armes, said the company had focused on having tests available in critical parts of its supply chain first. "But we'll be selling RATs in more stores as they come through from our suppliers," he said.

Unichem pharmacies in Hawke's Bay had run out of RAT stock, and one staff member said shipment was expected later this week.

Bay Plaza Pharmacy was expecting some later on Tuesday afternoon, or early Wednesday.

RATs were expected to also be available for order online at The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery.

The Warehouse group chief customer officer Jonathan Waecker said they would be available for purchase online late on Tuesday, and the company was working to have these tests available for customers in The Warehouse and Warehouse stationery stores nationwide by next week.

"All of The Warehouse stores offer a contactless click and collect service, and we will be prioritising RAT orders to have them sent out and available for collection as quickly as possible."

Hawke's Bay DHB's Covid-19 senior responsible officer Chris Mckenna said RAT tests would be free for those who fit the criteria at locations where Covid testing was provided, with many locations such as drive-ins already equipped and ready to go.

"Testing staff will determine which test (PCR or RAT) is best for you as it may be clinically appropriate for some people to get a PCR.

"The Healthpoint website www.healthpoint.co.nz lists community collection sites for RAT kits for critical workers and household contacts, as well as testing locations, by region."