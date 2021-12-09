Hastings' Carols in Cornwall Park another Covid cancellation

One of last year's Carols in Cornwall Park performances. This year's event will not go ahead due to Covid restrictions. Photo / NZME

Carols in Cornwall Park has become the latest festive event in Hawke's Bay to be cancelled because Covid restrictions make it too difficult to safely host large crowds.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said in a statement it was very disappointing not to be able to stage the anticipated community event this year.

"Our council looks forward to putting on this celebration every year and a lot of thought went into the decision to cancel it. We have to keep people safe and unfortunately with a free event such as this it was too difficult to run in the current circumstances."

While the celebration won't go ahead, the sound of carols will still ring out from the centre of Hastings.

Hastings councillor Kevin Watkins will conduct Santa's reindeer sleigh float around the streets to bring Christmas cheer. Photo / Supplied

Hastings District Council said the three acts had been organised to sing in prominent locations around the CBD.

The times and locations will be kept a surprise to avoid non-compliant crowds.

Christmas lights will also be bringing cheer, with LED lighting along Heretaunga St and the reindeer in Albert Square.

Hastings councillor Kevin Watkins will be spreading festivity for those outside the city centre, carrying Santa atop his reindeer float.