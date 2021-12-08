Hastings Golf Club reveals plans for large housing project and course upgrade at Bridge Pā

Golf Strategy Group co-director Ryan Brandeburg and Hastings Golf Club Bridge Pā general manager Michelle Campbell and at the course set to be developed. Photo / Paul Taylor

Plans for a massive development at one of Hawke's Bay's most prestigious golf clubs have been revealed, featuring new accommodation for tourists and about 100 new homes.

Hastings Golf Club at Bridge Pā has been working on a project to upgrade its course and facilities in a bid to attract more visitors and tourists.

It is hoped the upgrades will bring more people to the region who can play two world-class courses on the same trip - Cape Kidnappers and Hastings Golf Club - and even stay at the club in Bridge Pā.

The plans would see a 12ha section of land next to the course turned into short-stay accommodation for about 100 people, across villas and cottages, plus a new housing development.

The project remains in its infant stages but it is understood the housing development would see about 100 new homes built.

The 12ha section of land on the eastern boundary of the course is owned by the golf club and is currently used as a forestry block.

The plans also include improving the course with new holes, and knocking down the existing clubhouse and replacing it with a new facility.

The course itself will not be reduced in size.

The project will cost "tens of millions" of dollars and will be funded by investors and the golf club.

The initial plans were put to club members in late November at a special meeting and almost 80 per cent of those who attended voted in support of the project.

That effectively means the project can move to the next stage of planning.

The pristine Hastings Golf Club. Photo / Ian Cooper

Golf Strategy Group, which has been working with the club on the project, confirmed the course would not be disrupted during the development and any new holes would be built before removing old ones.

Golf Strategy Group co-director Ryan Brandeburg said the project was about improving the course and facilities and would not result in a big increase to club fees for members.

He said wherever there were two or more world-class golf courses in a region, such as in Queenstown and Wellington, they attracted more tourism.

"Two courses draws so much more than one," he said, referring to Hastings Golf Club and Cape Kidnappers.

"What we would really like to see is Bridge Pā firing on all cylinders and that puts more visitor traffic up on the Cape and brings more visitor traffic down the hill to Bridge Pā."

He said the strategy group, which included former pro golfer Greg Turner, worked with clubs across New Zealand to improve courses and tourism.

"We have been in a multi-year process with a small group [at Hastings Golf Club] to imagine what could be in terms of something that could perform better as an economic asset, a better social asset, and drive tourism into Hastings."

He said the next step was a strategy meeting in January and the club had already been in talks with investors.

He said the project was estimated to cost "tens of millions" of dollars.

"We are really now engaging with the membership to try and understand what the current members want and what future members may want as well."

He said the proposed housing would not be densely built and it was planned to be well spaced out.

He said there was potential to change up to five holes on the golf course for the betterment of the course.