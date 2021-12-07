Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Portaloo theft leads Hawke's Bay police to thousands of dollars of stolen goods

Quick Read
A search for stolen portaloos at a Fernhill property on Monday resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of other stolen property. Photo / NZME

A search for stolen portaloos at a Fernhill property on Monday resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of other stolen property. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today

Usually, when a portaloo is stolen, the cops have nothing to go on.

But this time a lead about a set of stolen loos led Hawke's Bay police straight to a property in Fernhill, west of Hastings, where they found thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods.

Hawke's Bay police executed a search warrant at the "known" property on Monday after a Twyford burglary and the theft of portaloos and a trailer.

It resulted in the recovery of tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, including a stolen generator valued at $10,000, a stolen caravan valued at $30,000 and numerous other stolen items.

A 44-year old man appeared in the Hastings District Court today on, charged with multiple counts of burglary and receiving stolen property.

Senior Constable Pehi Potaka said it was a great result.

The alleged offending is believed to have taken place over a number of months and police had been able to return a number of stolen items to victims across the North Island, Potaka said.