Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay hospitality in 'panic stations' as large businesses rejig work dos to include the unvaxxed

5 minutes to read
Hastings' Breakers operations manager John Goldie said it was "disheartening" after 15 years in the industry. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings' Breakers operations manager John Goldie said it was "disheartening" after 15 years in the industry. Photo / Warren Buckland

Gianina Schwanecke
By
Gianina Schwanecke

Reporter

Hospitality businesses in Hawke's Bay say they're losing up to half of their summer incomes as large companies cancel Christmas parties so unvaccinated staff members don't miss out.

Vaccine passes are required for entry at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.