Napier New Year celebrations cancelled

Fireworks for the last New Year celebrations at the Sound Shell in Napier on December 31 2020, locals will have to wait another year for the next one. Photo / NZME

The Sound Shell will be silent as the New Year rings in, because Napier's New Year celebrations have been cancelled.

Napier City Council announced through social media that the organisers had made the call to cancel the annual event.

The cancellation was a result of it being too difficult to manage the challenges of safely hosting an event under the new COVID-19 regulations.

"We hope to be back next year with the good vibes and the great acts making New Year's Eve 2022 double the fun!" the council said in the post.

