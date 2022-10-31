A police officer investigating the scene of Saturday night's fatal crash in Shakespeare Rd, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Five people remain in hospital following a fatal crash which saw a car with nine occupants flip on Bluff Hill in Napier, described by a witness as the "most horrendous" crash she has seen.

The tragedy happened about 11.50pm on Saturday night along Shakespeare Rd when an overloaded car hit the back of an empty parked vehicle and flipped.

One passenger died and five occupants were badly injured.

Police said the driver of the car was "assisting police with enquiries", but did not confirm whether any arrests or charges had been made against the driver.

As of Monday, one person was in a critical condition in Christchurch Hospital, one person was in a serious condition in intensive care in Wellington Hospital, two people - including a teenage girl - were in a serious but stable condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital, and another person was in a stable condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Witness Jessica Norton had been at a Halloween party on Shakespeare Rd and heard a car roaring up the hill prior to a loud crash.

A Fire and Emergency NZ crew back at the crash scene on Sunday as the site is blessed by kaumatua Tiwana Aranui. Photo / Paul Taylor

She called emergency services while heading out to see what happened and saw "debris everywhere".

She said her friend's car which had been parked on the side of the road was written off, while the other car was also a complete wreck and had landed on its side.

The witness said police were on the scene within minutes.

"One police officer and a bystander were trying to break the glass to get into the car, as there were people stuck inside."

She said a lot of people had gathered around the crash site, including about 20 or 30 mainly young people, just moments after the crash.

Norton said there was a lot of yelling and tension, which appeared to be aimed at the driver of the overturned vehicle.

Police evidence marking in Shakespeare Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

She said it was the "most horrendous accident I've seen".

She said she stayed overnight at her friend's house as the whole road was cordoned off until 6am, and she could not take her car out of the street.

Police encourage road safety

Eastern District Police road policing manager Matt Broderick said it was important people take care on the roads.

He said the most serious crashes almost always involved at least one of four main contributors - impairment, distraction, speed or not wearing a seat belt.

He said it was important people were aware of those contributors as more than 300 people die each year on New Zealand roads.

"Your attention, your speed, and your seat belt are all critical."

He said many drivers had an "I'm not going to make a mistake attitude".

"We are all really, really over confident in our vehicles but it does happen to us. Everybody makes mistakes."