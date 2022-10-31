Thousands flocked to Havelock North for the village street carnival on Saturday.

Thousands of people flocked to the Havelock North Village Street Carnival including several bus loads from the cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docked at Napier Port.

Havelock North Business Association manager Emma McRobbie said it was the biggest crowd they have had.

Fergus Neil slots a penalty for Napier City Rovers against Wellington Olympic at Park Island, Napier, on Saturday.

"There would have been between 15,000 and 16,000 people throughout the day," McRobbie said.

"It shows that people are keen to get out among the community and have some fun.

"There was a fantastic atmosphere, loads of stalls and entertainment."

Saints player Te Rangi Chadwick,on his way to second base against Tamatea at Akina Park, Hastings on Saturday.

An addition to this year's carnival was the use of St Luke's lawn.

"The area was turned into a fun space for children with games and a bouncy castle. It was a great spot for families to relax and enjoy some shade under the trees."

Freya Beswick, 6, of Havelock North gets her face painted by Kyla Andersen of Napier.

The event is managed and run by the Havelock North Business Association with support from Hastings District Council.

Carnival goers show their appreciation for Men in Black.

On the sporting side Napier City Rovers lost to Wellington Olympic in what turned into a 5-2 blowout.

At Akina Park, Saints and Tamatea softball teams battled it out in a rain catchup game with Saints taking the win 8-0.

Edith Cameron, 10, gets hands on with help with a CPR lesson from emergency medical technician Josh Kluts.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Warren Buckland was out and about capturing the action.