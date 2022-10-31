Hawke's Bay boy-done-good Michael Dee, who rides Lunar Flare in the Melbourne Cup, pictured after winning the Caulfield Cup on Durston on October 15. Photo / Getty Images

The Hawke's Bay-linked hopes in tomorrow's Melbourne Cup have both drawn midfield at the starting gate, with their jockeys pointed to as keys to their prospects.

Former Napier Boys' High School pupil Michael (Mickey) Dee, who rides Lunar Flare, is regarded as the in-form jockey in Australia this spring, adding the $A2 million VRC Derby to his credentials with a surprise win on 20-1 shot Manzoice at Flemington on Saturday.

He has now ridden 589 winners, including taking out the $A5 million Caulfield Cup a fortnight ago on 18-1 shot Durston which, as the first emergency, only entered the Cup field after a scratching about 7.30 on the morning of the race.

Smokin' Romans, part-owned by Steve Prenter of Dannevirke, will be ridden by in-form Australian jockey Jamie Kah, one of only two female hoops in the 3200m race which starts at 5pm (NZT) tomorrow. Kah has ridden 1151 winners.

Lunar Flare drew 12 at the starting gate and was paying $13.80 to win with the New Zealand TAB midway this morning, while Smokin' Romans drew 16 and was paying $15.60.

Prenter said from Melbourne a "little better" in the draw had been hoped for, but with some rain forecast "it is what it is".

"They've got a thousand metres to run to the first turn, so it's up to the jockey now to get a good position," he said. "We've got our fingers crossed."

The telecast will be closely watched at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club where Prenter is a member.

Club manager Jo Jones said Prenter might have been in for the day had he not been in Melbourne to watch Smokin' Romans, and she said: "It'll be great if it wins".

The favourite remained English raider Deauville Legend, despite being unraced in the Southern Hemisphere and not raced at all since a win over 2385 metres in England in August.