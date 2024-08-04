Advertisement
Elevate Project: New mural for Albert Square in Hastings, more planned for other Hawke’s Bay towns

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Artist Sonia Bass (right) with mentor Mauricio Benega at the release of the new Hastings mural at Albert Sqaure on Saturday. Photo / Rowan Cleary

From graffiti artists to grand murals, a Hawke’s Bay arts collaborative is taking on one blank space at a time in its quest to breathe life into the region’s rural towns.

The most recent initiative by Dream Big’s Elevate Project looks to bring “Good Vibes Only” to the Hastings CBD with local up-and-comer Sonia Bass unveiling her newest creation at Albert Square, where once a historic hotel stood on the site on the corner of Karamū Rd and Heretaunga St.

Dream Big producer and creative director Daniel Betty said the Elevate Project aims to mentor, support, and inspire artists to create large-scale murals that can be showcased throughout Hawke’s Bay. The work is supported through the Hastings District Council Vibrancy Fund.

The Elevate Project started as an outcome of local director Cosmo Calman’s short film OPIA, which explores a cat-and-mouse relationship between two graffiti artists who foster a connection through their artistic expression.

A broad range of partnerships were formulated to create a large art piece that artists Glen Colechin and Rachael Stone brought to life. Later this month, the OPIA mural will be installed in Napier on the corner of Station St and Hastings St.

The new mural, the first of hopefully many in Hawke's Bay, looks to bring "Good Vibes Only" to Hastings. Photo / Rowan Cleary
Bass, with her latest mural, was selected after artists throughout Hawke’s Bay were asked to apply earlier this year.

A number of organisations (Nga Toi, CAN, and Arts Inc) supported the Elevate Project to connect with artists throughout the region. More than 20 artists of various styles applied, and six were asked to move on to the second round to create a scale piece.

Dream Big also approached established artist Mauricio Benega to mentor Bass throughout the process.

“The process has been a real journey from design to planning and then painting,” Bass said.

“I have learnt so much about how best to develop the work for large scale and have enjoyed the freedom to improvise certain moments.”

She said she took inspiration from the diversity and eclectic nature of her hometown.

“We live in such an amazing and beautiful place, and I wanted that to shine through the piece.”

Betty said Dream Big was exploring funding options to support Central Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa to establish their own site and mural. He also thanked those in the local business community who had helped bring the project to life.

“The level of support from local businesses Complete Paint, BBI, and Unison was absolutely fantastic. This continues and enables Dream Big to really support and focus on the artist delivering their vision.”

Anyone wanting to support Dream Big and the Elevate Project can contact Betty at daniel@dreambig.net.nz.

