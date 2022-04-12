An EIT graduation parade in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay tertiary provider Eastern Institute of Technology says it is "delighted" to welcome some of its international students back for semester two in July.

However, it is awaiting confirmation on how many students it can take, as 5000 have been permitted by the Government to enter the country to study in semester two.

That allocation includes 700 students to be shared between all 16 polytechnics and institutes of technology across New Zealand.

"EIT is currently awaiting confirmation from NZ Government education agencies regarding its allocation of international students," Philippa Jones, EIT executive director international, said.

"Once approved, it is anticipated that [those] students will be able to enter New Zealand from July 2022.

"EIT will be delighted to welcome Cohort 4 international students onto our campuses.

"They bring diversity into our classrooms and communities and all the benefits that stem from this."

EIT has welcomed "a very small number" of international students over the past two years under similar, but smaller, allocations of international students during the Covid pandemic.

The border is scheduled to fully reopen to the world from October including for those with student visas.

That means the 2023 academic year will be a much bigger milestone for tertiary providers such as EIT eager to welcome back its international students.

Prior to Covid hitting, EIT recorded its biggest cohort of international students studying at its campuses.

"In 2019, 1450 international students were enrolled at EIT across three campuses which was the largest number of international students in the institute's history."

EIT has been offering online courses to help some of its international students continue their studies.