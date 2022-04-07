Napier MP Stuart Nash isolates after positive Covid test

Stuart Nash receiving his first Covid vaccination last August. Photo / NZME

Napier MP Stuart Nash has gone into voluntary isolation for seven days after a positive coronavirus test on Thursday.

He told Hawke's Bay Today he was in Wellington on Wednesday and realised he was feeling overly tired.

Restless overnight, feeling worse in the morning and undertaking a test which was positive, he called his press secretary, notified the situation and made plans to get back to Napier - without the flight previously planned for late Thursday.

He said later, having travelled back to Hawke's Bay by road, he would take each day as it came in terms of what duties he could still perform, including meetings via video link, but the experience from other MPs who had also tested positive was that it was best to step-back for three to four days and ensure a return to good health.

Fully vaccinated, he said he had previously had to isolate as a close contact with Covid in the family home several weeks ago, but had tested negative and not developed any symptoms at that time.

He is one of several MPs who have now confirmed positive in self rapid antigen testing, including Covid-19 Response Minister and fellow Labour Government MP Chris Hipkins.

Meanwhile, Hawke's Bay had 480 new Covid cases and 19 patients in hospital with Covid on Thursday.

Nationally there were 11,634 new community cases of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 13 Covid-related deaths, 639 people in hospital with the virus, and including 29 in intensive care.

Of the 13 deaths, three people were from Northland, one from Auckland, two from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Whanganui, two from the West Coast and three from the Southern district health board area.